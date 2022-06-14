The Next Entry-Level iPad May Be A Remnant Of Apple's Past

The recently concluded Apple WWDC 2022 event brought the iPads back into the spotlight. iPadOS 16, in particular, is poised to be the tablet that rules all tablets, showcasing what a slate can really do with the right features. Of course, not all iPads will get the same desirable features, such as Stage Manager, leaving older models to feel more like gigantic iPhones again. That might be fine for some users, especially if it means being able to save hundreds of dollars just to have the basic iPadOS experience. It's this audience that Apple's next entry-level iPad might be aimed at, with one foot squarely down on the past and another foot ready for the future.

Apple naturally wants to target a wider audience, which means catering to people who have more basic needs and more constrained resources. It seems, however, that most of the attention is being lavished on higher-end models, particularly the iPad Pros. They are the ones that get the most features, both in hardware and software, with the iPad Air coming in a close second. The original iPad seems to have been left by the wayside, but Apple has been giving it little nudges and updates here and there to keep up.

The 6th-gen iPad, for example, gained support for the first-gen Apple Pencil, but none of the models can work with the current version of the stylus right now. Most of the time, Apple only upgrades the internals of the iPad while keeping the design similar, but it may do the opposite with the next entry-level iPad, at least according to sources that spoke with 9to5Mac.