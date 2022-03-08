iPad Air (2022) Gets Apple M1 And 5G

While we'll have to wait for the Apple website to be updated before we can check out a full list of specifications, Apple hit some of the high points during its presentation today. The company says the iPad Air comes outfitted with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that outputs at a max of 500 nits brightness and supports features like True Tone with a P3 wide color gamut. The iPad itself is also outfitted with a USB-C port that's twice as fast as the one previously found on the iPad Air, with data transfer speeds maxing out at 10Gbps.

Of course, a lot of attention will be given to the M1 chip, which Apple says will give the iPad Air "a giant performance boost." Compared to the last-gen iPad Air, that M1 represents 60% faster performance, while the GPU boasts twice the performance. Of course, that M1 chip backs Apple's Neural Engine, which can help with things like augmented reality, gaming, and video editing (something that's made easier by the fact that iMovie seems to be along for the ride in this latest iPad Air iteration).

The front camera has also been upgraded to a 12MP shooter with support for Center Stage, which will follow users to keep them centered in the frame and automatically zoom out to accommodate multiple people. In addition, the iPad Air features a 12MP wide camera on the back, matching the front camera at least in terms of megapixels.