iPhone SE 3 (2022) Pairs 5G And A15 With Familiar Design

Apple has just introduced a new 2022 version of the iPhone SE, one that packs iPhone 13 processing power and a build that's very similar to the iPhone 13 2nd gen model (2020). According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, this device is meant to include Apple's "most advanced tech" at an "affordable price." The updated handset builds on the success of previous Phone SE models, including the original iPhone SE and the iPhone SE released in 2020.

The differences between the 2022 iPhone SE and previous generations will be in the inclusion of new-generation processing power, new reinforced glass, and 5G connectivity. This device will be released in black, white, and red, otherwise known as Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED). It's entirely possible there'll be more colors in the future, but at launch, this device will be limited to three.