How To Safely Clean Your iPhone And iPad Charging Port

Whether you dropped your iPhone into a mess or just haven't bothered to give your iPad a thorough cleaning in the years since first taking it out of the box, you're eventually going to want to clean out that charging port. Even if you're fastidious with handling your electronics, dirt and dust and all manner of other things you're better off not thinking too much about will find a way into all the cracks and crevices in your devices.

As detritus builds up it can result in things like improper button response or difficulty with connecting cables, so you're going to want to clean those ports out because even though the technology is starting to appear, most of them aren't going to clean themselves.

That said, these are delicate pieces of equipment, even if we do sometimes (regularly) let them clatter to the ground and then spend a split-second panicking before picking them up and realizing they're okay. You'll want to make sure you've got the right supplies and the right game plan before you get started.