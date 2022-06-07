How To Safely Clean Your iPhone And iPad Charging Port
Whether you dropped your iPhone into a mess or just haven't bothered to give your iPad a thorough cleaning in the years since first taking it out of the box, you're eventually going to want to clean out that charging port. Even if you're fastidious with handling your electronics, dirt and dust and all manner of other things you're better off not thinking too much about will find a way into all the cracks and crevices in your devices.
As detritus builds up it can result in things like improper button response or difficulty with connecting cables, so you're going to want to clean those ports out because even though the technology is starting to appear, most of them aren't going to clean themselves.
That said, these are delicate pieces of equipment, even if we do sometimes (regularly) let them clatter to the ground and then spend a split-second panicking before picking them up and realizing they're okay. You'll want to make sure you've got the right supplies and the right game plan before you get started.
What you'll need
The easiest tool you can use and get ahold of for the process is a wooden toothpick. It's most likely something you already have at home, it has a small point that can get into your device's tiny crevices, and — most important of all — it doesn't conduct electricity. It's also soft(ish) enough to not pose a significant risk to the various pins and connectors tucked inside the port, though anything with a non-conductive tip, like a spudger, could also work.
What you absolutely do not want to use is a metal tool of any kind, as the tougher material could damage the components inside the port or even cause an electrical short that could significantly damage your device. You should also avoid using compressed air as the force behind it could push dirt and dust further into your device or blow unwanted condensation into the port.
It may also help to have a napkin or paper towel nearby so you can wipe any accumulated grime off of your tool as you clean. If you have one handy, some kind of magnifying glass could give you a more detailed look at what you're doing, as well.
How to clean your iPhone and iPad charging port
First and most importantly: disconnect everything from your device and turn it off. Don't put it to sleep or on standby, shut it down completely. This will greatly reduce the risk of causing an electrical short while cleaning. To do this, just press and hold the Home and power buttons (for older devices), or press and hold the side and volume up buttons (for newer devices), then swipe the "slide to power off" control to the right to shut everything down.
With that done, carefully insert your chosen tool into the charging port and gently go back and forth while keeping the tip away from the top or bottom sides (where the connector pins are located). As you move the tool, try to use it as a scoop to pull out any foreign substances that may have built up. If the dirt and debris start to collect on the tip of your tool, gently wipe it off on a napkin or paper towel (be careful not to bend or break the tip).
When you're finished, you might have some debris left sitting on the outside of the port. Carefully wipe it off so it doesn't end up back in the port, then turn your device back on. If you were previously having trouble with charging cables connecting, insert the cable again to test the newly-cleaned connection. If it still has trouble, repeat the cleaning process again. If problems persist, you should probably take it to an Apple Store for proper cleaning.