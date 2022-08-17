iPhone 14 May Debut In An Online-Only Event With Pro Price Hike

Now that Samsung has had its time in the spotlight, the mobile industry is turning its attention to the next big thing. Balancing the world of smartphones, Apple will unpack its own flagship wonders next month, though it hasn't sent invites to the press and the public just yet. It will be an interesting show, no doubt, with plenty of changes expected for the next generation of iPhones — though perhaps not all of them are good, as people will likely have to say goodbye to a favorite (but poor-selling) iPhone model. The changes in Apple's lineup, however, might also mean a change in its pricing scheme, something we will finally have all of the details about within the next month or so.

Apple often saves its biggest hardware debuts for its fall event, with September being the time for the next-generation iPhone to take the spotlight. The next Apple Watch series will arrive alongside it, of course, and it might also be joined by a new entry-level iPad. That said, Apple also has a separate event for new Macs and iPad Pros, and the iPad 10 could make its debut then instead.

As for the iPhone 14 series, Bloomberg alleges a September 9 date for the big announcement. Apple will probably start taking pre-orders then as well, but the first batch reportedly won't actually be released until September 16. Despite reports about supply chain issues over the past two months, analysts predict there will be no negative effect on schedules and supplies, so iPhone 14 would-be owners can rest assured that they will likely get their order in time.