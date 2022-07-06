Rumored Apple Watch With Extreme Sports Design May Arrive This Year

The Apple Watch has unsurprisingly been the gold standard in smartwatches, especially when it comes to the health monitoring features that could potentially save lives. Its more premium design, however, hasn't made it a good fit for some users despite having sporty bands and some level of water resistance. That could be changing this year with the introduction of a long-rumored rugged Apple Watch variant, one that is designed to compete in extreme sports against the likes of Garmin. Based on the latest word on what this alleged Extreme Sports model will have, it could actually be the Apple Watch to beat, potentially outshining even the standard Apple Watch Series 8 if it ends up looking as stylish.

The rumors of a rugged Apple Watch started as far back as 2021, partly in response to a growing market for wearables that could be used even in harsh conditions. While many smartwatches flaunt dustproof and waterproof designs, more features are needed to enable a device to survive during extreme sports. With the Apple Watch's growing set of health features, many athletes would probably prefer to wear one all the time rather than switching between an Apple Watch for everyday use and a Garmin for sports.

A few months back, we even saw a patent that pointed in this direction. It details a new kind of water detection membrane that would alert wearers of potential errors in sensor measurements caused by extreme water pressure, among other things. That would be a perfect fit for an Extreme Sports edition of the Apple Watch, but that could just be the tip of the iceberg.