Apple May Be Testing A Waterproof Extreme Sports Watch

For the past few months, rumors of a rugged Apple Watch variant have been floating around, painting the picture of a smartwatch targeted at extreme sports enthusiasts. A new Apple patent that was first spotted by PatentlyApple gives us a glimpse of what Apple's ingress protection solution might be all about. Titled "Stand-Alone Water Detector," the patent application filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) talks about using a dielectric membrane layer between electrodes that detects the blockage of ports by water.

The standalone water detector in question relies on a membrane made out of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE). The water detection sensor includes a parallel plate capacitor with the ePTFE membrane fitted in between the plates. The patent explains that the current-gen wearables employ gel-filled sensors for ingress protection against sand and debris, but they are prone to pressure-related errors due to capillary pressure generated by water on the gel surface and orientation-related variables.

For example, jumping in a pool from different heights exerts higher pressure on the innards and can lead to errors in measurements taken by a wearable like the Apple Watch — and that's where the ePTFE membrane comes to the rescue. The water detection system will alert the wearable device's system of errors related to capillary pressure so that it doesn't record faulty environmental readings.