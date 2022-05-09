AirPods Pro 2 May Have A Release Date

Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds have been around since 2019 for $249, which is a steep premium over the $179 you'd shell out for any AirPods. The price tag isn't just for show; active noise canceling features and built-in ear tips set the Pro model apart. That said, rumors have been floating around about an upcoming successor, tentatively called AirPods Pro 2. This has been the case since Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on such a device all the way back in May 2021.

Now, it's beginning to sound like a fully-realized AirPods Pro 2 is much closer to fruition, which makes sense given that it was initially rumored to arrive sometime in 2022. There's no confirmation from Apple that "AirPods Pro 2" will be the device's actual name, but according to both Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and aforementioned reporter Mark Gurman via Apple Insider, it's looking increasingly likely that the second edition of Apple's AirPod Pro earbuds is coming alongside the rest of Apple's fall product lineup in 2022.

Both analysts have a history of being correct when making predictions about upcoming Apple technology. Many, but not all, of their other predictions have come true in the past. Most recently, Mark Gurman accurately predicted the new Apple Mac Studio Display that was released on March 8, 2022. Around the same window of time, Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions about the iPhone SE 3 also largely came true, though it's missing mmWave 5G, which was originally part of Kuo's report.