Apple's Mac Studio Display Boasts Staggering Visual Specs & Costs Less Than You'd Think

For connectivity, there's a row of four familiar ports along the rear. Three are USB-C which can each support up to 10 Gb/s for peripherals like storage, networking adapters, and accessories such as a wired keyboard. Alongside them is a Thunderbolt port, which is used to connect the Studio Display to your Mac. It can supply up to 96W of power, too, meaning a Studio Display can fast-charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Up to three Studio Displays can be connected simultaneously to a single MacBook Pro, Apple promises, for a huge amount of screen real-estate.

It'll work with the new Mac Studio, also announced today, of course, but also with a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 or later, the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro, any 13- or 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2016 or later, and the MacBook Air from 2018 or later. It'll also play nicely with the Mac mini (2018 or later) and the Mac Pro (2019 or later), plus 2021's 24-inch iMac, the 27-inch iMac (2017 or later), the 21.5-inch iMac (2017 or later), and the 2017 iMac Pro.

If you've got an iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later), an iPad Pro 11-inch, or an iPad Air (5th generation), those tablets can also work with the Studio Display. You'll need to be running iPadOS 15.4 or later, mind.

Preorders of the Studio Display begin today, with the monitor priced from $1,599; you do, happily, get a 1 meter long Thunderbolt cable in the box. It'll ship from March 18th. NOTE: This is also the Apple Studio Display release date, March 18, 2022 in Apple Stores.