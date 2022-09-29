iPhone 14 Pro Review: Major Minor Upgrades

Year after year, it gets a little harder to write about the iPhone lineup. The truth is the iPhone — and especially the Pro models — have been great across the board. Of course, in the case of iOS, it helps that there are only one or two options to pick from if you happen to prefer this platform. You get the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14, and then you just have to choose between the big iPhone or the small one.

But this year, Apple gave the iPhone — and especially the pro models — a lot of extra spice. Some spice tasted good, and some of it not so much. While the highs of this phone are really high, there are still some infuriating things about the iPhones that are tough to ignore.

But overall, the big question is, is it worth an upgrade? What's interesting about that question is that for the last three years since I've been reviewing the iPhone Pro models, a close friend of mine has been right there upgrading right beside me. That didn't happen this year — they decided to stick with lucky 13. What's odd about that is, this year's iPhone is one of the most interesting in recent years. I've been using an iPhone 14 Pro that I purchased on T-Mobile's network for two weeks and this is my full review.