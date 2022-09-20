3 Infuriating Things About iPhone 14 Pro (And 3 Great Things About It)

One thing that iPhones have been missing is an Always-on display and boy did Apple make up for lost time on this feature. iOS 16's lock screen is the Applest Apple of the whole thing because Apple took an old concept, plussed the hell out of it, and put out a demonstrably better product than anything that has come before it. Yes, Apple was late to the party, but it also brought the best Scotch.

For those not familiar with the new lock screen, you can set up customized photos and fonts, and pick widgets to display on the lock screen. One of the coolest parts is the depth effect where the subject of your photo actually sits on top of your clock widget. It's a little limited at the moment. Only certain photos will work, you can only obscure a limited portion of the clock, and the presence of widgets cancels the effect entirely. There's probably some more tweaking coming in the future, but in the meantime, if you have just the right photo, it's a neat trick.

Plus, when your power turns off, the AOD keeps all your widgets, clock, and even a darkened image of the photo, so it's just always there. This doesn't adversely affect battery life. I left the phone off the charger for a night of about six hours of sleep and only lost around 3% of my battery. It's a good compromise for something that's really impressive and fun.