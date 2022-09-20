This iPhone 14 Teardown Reveals A Surprise No Apple Fan Expected

It looks like Apple did make some big changes to the iPhone 14, but users won't be able to tell right away. The iPhone 14 came out looking so much like its predecessor that its design even failed to impress Steve Jobs' daughter. Now, there's a good reason for that as it's quite difficult to tell an iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 apart when they're placed next to each other. Although the latest iPhone might not offer much in terms of aesthetic changes, it did come with more meaningful upgrades.

In our iPhone 14 review, we pointed out how its subtle yet useful changes help make it a better overall package, despite its seemingly incremental improvements. The Dynamic Island feature makes the new Apple smartphone's unsightly notch a bit more appealing, while its new emergency features help give users peace of mind. Of course, those expecting more might find the latest flagship iPhone underwhelming, especially since it's still utilizing the same last-generation chipset. What Apple didn't mention, however, was the fact that the iPhone 14 also came with some significant internal changes.