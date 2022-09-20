This iPhone 14 Teardown Reveals A Surprise No Apple Fan Expected
It looks like Apple did make some big changes to the iPhone 14, but users won't be able to tell right away. The iPhone 14 came out looking so much like its predecessor that its design even failed to impress Steve Jobs' daughter. Now, there's a good reason for that as it's quite difficult to tell an iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 apart when they're placed next to each other. Although the latest iPhone might not offer much in terms of aesthetic changes, it did come with more meaningful upgrades.
In our iPhone 14 review, we pointed out how its subtle yet useful changes help make it a better overall package, despite its seemingly incremental improvements. The Dynamic Island feature makes the new Apple smartphone's unsightly notch a bit more appealing, while its new emergency features help give users peace of mind. Of course, those expecting more might find the latest flagship iPhone underwhelming, especially since it's still utilizing the same last-generation chipset. What Apple didn't mention, however, was the fact that the iPhone 14 also came with some significant internal changes.
A secret iPhone 14 feature lies within
No, Apple isn't hiding any secret buttons underneath its latest iPhone, but rather, it's quite the opposite. An iPhone 14 teardown — as seen in the video above — shows that Apple is actually revealing a lot more on the inside, making the latest iteration the most accessible it's ever been in a long time. Third-party iPhone 13 repairs can be a nightmare to deal with given how simply doing a screen replacement can cause certain features to stop working. Since most of the iPhone 13's internal components are accessed from the front, breaking something during repairs is almost inevitable. Removing its rear panel is even more difficult, requiring specialty tools like a laser just to pry it open (via iFixit).
The iPhone 14, on the other hand, makes the process a lot easier now that the phone can be accessed through both the front and rear glass panels. Fortunately, most of the iPhone 14's inner modules are secured by simple screws and some adhesive, making third-party repairs more feasible than before. It's worth noting that having an iPhone 14's rear glass replaced through Apple's official service can cost as much as $170, with front glass replacements going for almost $300. Overall, the iPhone 14's new internal redesign proves that sometimes, it's not always about offering new features; instead, it's what's on the inside that counts.