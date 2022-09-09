Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Is Unimpressed By iPhone 14

Apple went big with its iPhone 14 reveal, but it looks like founder Steve Jobs' own daughter Eve doesn't seem to buy all the hype. The latest iPhone 14 certainly placed a lot of emphasis on going big, leaving out its smaller mini variant in the process. Size isn't the only thing that mattered in Apple's iPhone 14 showcase though, as it also highlighted various noteworthy upgrades as well. This includes better camera hardware and software, satellite network access to call help from anywhere during emergencies, a G-sensor to detect car crashes, and an improved A15 system-on-chip that's said to give the best ever battery life/performance ratio yet.

Apple even turned the iPhone 13's arguably unsightly notch into a new feature it calls "Dynamic Island" — an animated notifications system that seamlessly changes and blends with the background. Given its various new features, some might think Apple had done enough to differentiate its latest flagship from its predecessor. Well, not necessarily, since the iPhone 14's announcement led to comments that are quite as polarizing as Steve Jobs himself.

They say imitation is flattery, but that's not exactly a good thing when it comes to Apple's flagship smartphones — especially when they're carrying an almost $1,000 price tag. Below you'll see photos of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 — can you guess which is which?