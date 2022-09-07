iPhone 14 Price And Differences: Which Model Is Best For You?

The iPhone 14 series has finally broken cover, and there are a few changes this time around that are going to excite and disappoint shoppers. The biggest portfolio change is that the mini is no more after a short two-year stint as the beloved compact iPhone model. Instead, Apple has brought back the Plus that we last saw with the iPhone 8 series all the way back in 2017. The Pro models, on the other hand, have finally ditched the ugly boat-shaped notch in favor of a huge pill-shaped cutout at the top with some neat tricks in tow.

There's no physical SIM slot on iPhone 14 models for buyers in the U.S., but satellite connectivity has arrived as a critical emergency support measure. Overall, there's a lot to unpack for buyers confused between the four iPhone 14 trims and trying to decide which one to pick. Do you plan to upgrade to the latest iPhone generation? If so, there are some core differences between each iPhone 14 series model, how much they cost, and what they bring to the table that you should know.