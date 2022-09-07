Is The iPhone 14 Waterproof? Apple's Water-Resistance Explained

With Apple recently announcing the iPhone 14 lineup and the holiday season fast approaching, consumers are gearing up to upgrade their smartphones. When researching their next purchase, buyers are bound to come across terms like IP67 and IP68 in the tech-specs section. While most tech-savvy buyers know what these terms mean, a sizable number do not understand what these numbers truly represent.

For the uninitiated, these numbers denote the water resistance capabilities of smartphones and wearables. Higher numbers usually correspond to the improved ability to resist water and dust. Issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), IP ratings have become quite commonplace in the world of electronics. It has also become a norm for most consumer electronics brands to tout the IP ratings of their products in ad campaigns.

Apple has been a big proponent of advertising the IP ratings of its smartphones on its website. While all Apple iPhones sold today offer some form of water resistance, that wasn't the case as recently as 2016 — until Apple launched the iPhone 7 lineup. These devices were the first iPhones to boast an IP rating. While iPhone models sold today feature the ratings to denote some form of water repelling capability, these devices don't all offer same degree of protection from liquids.