iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear

The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.

The setting and staging of the photos are important, but it's all a waste of time if the camera you're using is sub-standard. Phone manufacturers realize this, so they put a lot of effort into their phone's camera hardware and software. One of the key differences between modern entry-level, mid-range, and high-end phones is the quality of the cameras they have attached to them. So what makes the iPhone 14 Pro's better than the rest?

While the regular iPhone 14's camera setup is superb on paper and should meet the needs of most users, you can still go a step further. Although it shares a number of features with its slightly cheaper variant, Apple claims the iPhone 14 Pro features its "most pro" camera system so far.