Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review: Going All-In

I can forgive it all, though, because I'm in love with Apple's displays. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR on this iPhone 14 Pro Max is glorious, colorful, and smooth, with 120Hz ProMotion leaving everything feeling syrupy-slick. Peak brightness is up, too, to a hefty 2,000 nits. That makes a real difference in direct sunlight.

The biggest news, though, is the Always-On display. Is Apple the first to offer this? Certainly not, but that doesn't mean it's not worth celebrating. The screen dims and the refresh rate cranks all the way down to 1Hz, with the display coprocessor handling the graphics to keep things suitably frugal.

Even at lower brightness, the fact that you still see the wallpaper has confused me into thinking I left the screen switched on a few times. It's going to take a little getting used to. As well as recent notifications you see the time, date, and the new iOS 16 widgets. The security setting which hides notification content until the phone is unlocked still applies, if you have that enabled, so people can see you have alerts but not what they actually say.

Switch into the Sleep Focus mode, meanwhile, and the display goes dark: useful when it's on your nightstand, only lighting up when you tap the screen or lift the phone. Oddly, while you can adjust the time and date to a dimmer gray so as to be even less glaring when you check how early your insomnia has roused you, the carrier and status icons along the top, plus the flashlight and camera shortcuts at the bottom, all stay their usual glaring white.