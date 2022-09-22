iPhone 14 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Shootout: Battle Of The Best

If you live in the U.S., there are two top-tier flagship phones in the conversation. There's the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro. Both of these phones are absolute beasts when it comes to providing a complete computing experience in your pocket on the go. They both appear to offer the best of everything — the best processor, the best RAM, the best battery, there are no corners cut on either of these phones.

But there's one area where the two of them take similar, but distinct paths — the camera system. Both of these phones have impressive camera setups, but one of them clearly stands over the other in one particular area, while the other is miles ahead in another category. Beyond these divergences, it's hard to tell which is decisively better. But I needed an answer, so I spent a day in a theme park that was just waking up to Halloween season, both devices in hand.