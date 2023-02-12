Tesla Critics Put A Harsh Spotlight On FSD In Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Super Bowl ads are usually flashy, high-budget, rammed with Hollywood stars, and promoting something people can't really afford. They're as much of an entertainment spectacle as the game itself, and many people tune in just to see what big companies have done with their multi-million-dollar 30-second spots. But, as absurd as it sounds, it isn't always about commercialism. Some organizations use the Super Bowl as an opportunity to get millions of eyes on their particular causes.

One of those is The Dawn Project, which has set the bar high in terms of demands. The organization claims it is "making computers safe for humanity," and demands "software that never fails and can't be hacked." Not too objectionable as far as demands go, but certainly impractical considering current technological limitations. However, software security companies can rest easy for today, as The Dawn Project's ire is directed elsewhere at the moment.

Like many motor companies, Tesla doesn't seem to have put forward an ad this year, but its vehicles are still getting a mention. Unfortunately, the ad in question isn't carrying a message Musk and Co. are likely to approve of; it has been paid for by a group called The Dawn Project and seems to be aimed at banning Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature. You could argue the plot and production values aren't on par with what you'd expect from a Super Bowl ad — they're far closer to what you'd see from a high-school student's film project. But the ad is certainly unique and entertaining.