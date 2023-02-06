The Best Super Bowl 2023 Car Commercials (And Who You Won't See)

It may be the biggest game in America's football season, but not everyone watches the Super Bowl for the game itself. Some people, perhaps surprisingly, tune in to watch the commercials. But Super Bowl commercials aren't exactly like the ads you rush to skip past while you're waiting for a YouTube video to play, or the badly acted dealership ads you get on local TV — they're in a whole league of their own.

According to Front Office Sports, just securing a 30-second slot during one of the game's breaks will cost a staggering $7 million, which is $500,000 more than last year and close to a 50% increase on what it cost in 2017. With millions already gone on the spot itself, advertisers tend not to hold back when it comes to their ad's production values.

Expect Hollywood blockbuster-level budgets, big-name stars, and wackier premises than you usually see in a half-minute TV spot. Car manufacturers are some of the biggest spenders, and last year was no different. Hollywood A-listers Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek took on the role of Greek Gods to push the BMW iX. Mike Myers revived Dr. Evil, one of his most iconic characters, to star in an ad for GM. And Jim's Dad from American Pie (who also plays Dan Levy's dad on Schitt's Creek and in real life) showed up in a Nissan. So what can we expect this year? Well, if early reports are any indication, it could be far quieter than usual.