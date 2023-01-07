Carvana: From Powerhouse To Flop

The Covid-19 pandemic might have wreaked havoc across countless industries and led to billions of dollars of losses for the U.S. economy, but there were a few companies that gained massively from the past few years of turmoil. Carvana was one of those companies, with its stock price reaching an all-time high of $360.98 per share in August 2021 (via Yahoo! Finance). However, just a year and a half later, Carvana's stock has collapsed over 98% from its peak and currently sits at under $5.00 at the time of writing. A brutal fall from grace, then, for a company that was at one point hailed as the "Amazon of used cars."

The blame for Carvana's fall can't be put down solely on the easing of pandemic restrictions, as the company made a number of poorly-timed investment choices that crippled its ability to continue being an innovator in the industry. With the supply of new cars no longer as badly affected by the global chip shortage, there are early signs that prices of used cars are beginning to correct from their pandemic highs. Carvana's large inventory, combined with the overheads it incurs as part of its unique business model, puts it at a significant disadvantage compared to traditional, location-based used car dealers. Only time will tell whether the company can survive or not, but let's take a closer look at what exactly went wrong for Carvana over the past year or so.