Netflix And GM Have Teamed-Up For A New Super Bowl 2023 Ad Featuring Will Ferrell

General Motors is one of the automakers leading the charge to make electric vehicles more ubiquitous and commonplace among drivers in the U.S. The Chevy Bolt is a convincing argument for the practicality of EVs, and the electric GMC Hummer is a showcase of how wild an EV can perform. General Motors hopes that upcoming vehicles like the EV Chevy Equinox and Silverado can make a strong foothold in the market. GM is putting in the effort to steal the spotlight from companies like Tesla with its pure EV lineup, and Ford, which makes the immensely popular F-150 Lightning.

One way to get the public excited about what General Motors is up to with EVs is through advertising. While Ford has announced that it's scaling back its EV-centric ads, GM is going warp speed. It has teamed up with Netflix and Will Ferrell to showcase its EV offerings to the world during possible the biggest advertising spot of the year for the U.S.: the Super Bowl.