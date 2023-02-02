Netflix And GM Have Teamed-Up For A New Super Bowl 2023 Ad Featuring Will Ferrell
General Motors is one of the automakers leading the charge to make electric vehicles more ubiquitous and commonplace among drivers in the U.S. The Chevy Bolt is a convincing argument for the practicality of EVs, and the electric GMC Hummer is a showcase of how wild an EV can perform. General Motors hopes that upcoming vehicles like the EV Chevy Equinox and Silverado can make a strong foothold in the market. GM is putting in the effort to steal the spotlight from companies like Tesla with its pure EV lineup, and Ford, which makes the immensely popular F-150 Lightning.
One way to get the public excited about what General Motors is up to with EVs is through advertising. While Ford has announced that it's scaling back its EV-centric ads, GM is going warp speed. It has teamed up with Netflix and Will Ferrell to showcase its EV offerings to the world during possible the biggest advertising spot of the year for the U.S.: the Super Bowl.
Normalizing EVs
According to a press release from General Motors, the auto giant teamed up with Netflix during past championship games to show off its then-brand-new Ultium EV platform. This year, the ads feature former "Saturday Night Live" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" star Will Ferrell driving around a new GMC Sierra EV in the Netflix original "Army of the Dead." An ad also features Will Ferrell in the back of a Chevy Blazer EV in the "Squid Game" universe.
Netflix says that it's already committed to putting as many EVs in its original programming as it can. As such, a Chevy Bolt will be present in an upcoming season of "Love is Blind," a Bolt EUV will appear in "The Brothers Sun," a GMC Hummer will star in "Queer Eye," and Rob Lowe will drive around a Cadillac Lyriq in "Unstable."
Blatant product placement can be hit or miss, especially when it comes to a huge financial decision like a car. However, stuffing shows full of EVs with the help of GM is certainly one way to get people talking about electric cars.