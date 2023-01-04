Here's How Much Range The Chevy Bolt EV And EUV Have
The Chevy Bolt and its larger brother, the Bolt EUV, are the least expensive new EVs on the market today. If you take advantage of government and manufacturer incentives, you can slash the prices even further. As EVs become more commonplace, potential buyers and current owners are paying more attention to how many miles they are able to drive on a full charge. The battery drivetrain and lack of gasoline are the main purposes of buying an EV, especially the Bolt — people who aren't concerned about accelerating faster than a Bugatti like with Tesla.
The EPA and Chevy's range numbers for the 2023 Bolt at 259 miles, and 247 miles for the EUV, are good ballpark numbers. That being said, these numbers might not be capable of giving the whole story, as no amount of testing can match your specific driving habits. Tesla recently ran afoul of South Korean authorities for neglecting to mention that the estimated range on a Tesla may plummet if driven in extremely cold temperatures. It pays to keep a close eye on the range of your EV versus what the manufacturer or the EPA gives as an estimate. So how does the Bolt and the Bolt EUV fare under real world conditions?
Chevy Bolt: Range by the numbers
For actual real-world range, the Bolt handles itself rather well. The 2023 model year review vehicle that Edmunds tested managed to get 278 miles on a charge, a full 19 miles over Chevy's and the EPA's estimate. Car and Driver took a 2020 Bolt through Death Valley on a road trip and got 268 miles of range with a little bit of charge left. That's good news for Bolt buyers.
The Bolt EUV is a trying its best to be an SUV in the looks department, but it's really just a slightly longer Bolt that can optionally be equipped with General Motor's SuperCruise and a sunroof (via Road and Track). Edmunds was able to take its Bolt EUV 265 miles on a single charge, 18 miles over the estimates.
Judging by reviews and real driving, both variations of the Bolt actually outperform the estimates. Although the compact Bolt and SUV-adjacent EUV are not the perfect car for every driver, and 260 or so miles of range isn't enough for a road trip across the country, the Bolt is a tempting option for a daily commuter. Granted, you might have to wait for the EV Equinox if you want an EV family hauler from Chevy.