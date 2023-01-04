Here's How Much Range The Chevy Bolt EV And EUV Have

The Chevy Bolt and its larger brother, the Bolt EUV, are the least expensive new EVs on the market today. If you take advantage of government and manufacturer incentives, you can slash the prices even further. As EVs become more commonplace, potential buyers and current owners are paying more attention to how many miles they are able to drive on a full charge. The battery drivetrain and lack of gasoline are the main purposes of buying an EV, especially the Bolt — people who aren't concerned about accelerating faster than a Bugatti like with Tesla.

The EPA and Chevy's range numbers for the 2023 Bolt at 259 miles, and 247 miles for the EUV, are good ballpark numbers. That being said, these numbers might not be capable of giving the whole story, as no amount of testing can match your specific driving habits. Tesla recently ran afoul of South Korean authorities for neglecting to mention that the estimated range on a Tesla may plummet if driven in extremely cold temperatures. It pays to keep a close eye on the range of your EV versus what the manufacturer or the EPA gives as an estimate. So how does the Bolt and the Bolt EUV fare under real world conditions?