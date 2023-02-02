Here's Why Ford CEO Jim Farley Says You Won't See A Ford EV Super Bowl Ad This Year

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an important milestone in widespread EV adoption. Other EV trucks like the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV are both impressive pieces of technology in their own right and are more than suitable daily drivers. But the Lightning was the first commercially available EV truck that wasn't approaching a six-figure price tag when it launched and could be outfitted as a relatively bare-bones work truck. It sold out basically immediately.

Even though Ford is having a hard time keeping up with Lightning demand, it's still going full steam ahead with EV technology to beat not only Tesla at its own game but get more EVs to the market than its longtime arch-nemesis General Motors. One way to spread awareness about the merits of electric vehicles is through advertising. At the beginning of the year, there is no better time to debut an ad than during the Super Bowl. But Ford, despite all of its work to put an EV into every driveway may refrain from advertising its efforts during the big game.