Why Ford Is Done Selling The 2023 F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 has been America's best-selling vehicle for a long time, and the F-150 Lightning brought the market share of the F-150 platform to the electric pickup truck space. In 2022, Ford sold 15,617 units of the F-150 Lightning, which still put it a little behind the Rivian R1T, which ended up being top dog in terms of electric trucks in 2022, according to Barron's.

It's clear that the all-electric pickup is gaining popularity, and it's no wonder why. The F-150 Lightning is jam-packed with features and has plenty of performance — thanks to a pair of electric motors that produce up to 580 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of under four seconds. That's impressive for such a large vehicle.

Range on the F-150 Lightning is impressive, too — and it would have to be, considering it's at least partially trying to win over a pretty practicality-obsessed crowd. Ford claims an EPA range of 240 miles for the standard-range battery, which can be extended to 320 miles with the extended-range battery. Unfortunately, it's going to be a little more difficult to get hold of a 2023 model year Ford F-150 Lightning.