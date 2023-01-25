Tesla Reveals Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue Despite Elon Musk Drama

Tesla managed to rake in record revenue during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company announced, beating expectations despite the drama surrounding Elon Musk with his October 2022 takeover of Twitter. Though Tesla isn't providing forward-looking guidance, it did touch on topics that hint at its future, saying, among other things, that it'll need vehicle prices to decrease in order to boost growth (via CNBC). The statements come only days after Tesla cut the prices of its range of EVs by thousands of dollars, leaving some recent buyers very unhappy.

As well, Tesla revealed that it still plans to "grow production as quickly as possible," referring to the annual growth goal it announced in 2021. The information was provided to shareholders as part of a presentation during which the automaker revealed that it made $24.32 billion in overall Q422 revenue, with the automotive revenue accounting for $21.3 billion of that figure (via Tesla).