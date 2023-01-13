Massive New Tesla Price Cut Slashes Cost Of Model 3 And Model Y By Thousands Of Dollars

American EV maker, Tesla, has had an incredibly successful run of things lately, even earning top spot in luxury vehicle sales numbers for 2022. The competition is heating up, though, especially in the low-cost EV market. Vehicles like Chevrolet's Bolt EV in the low-end, and BMW's iX xDrive50 on the high-end deliver comparable range, as well as the fit and finish of an established vehicle manufacturer, all while costing less than their Tesla competition.

Tesla's success is in no small part due to its charging network, early-mover's advantage, and execution of its all-electric platforms to develop vehicles that generally deliver excellent range and astonishing performance. With the competition heating up, and Tesla's recent move to open up its Supercharger network to other brands, it might be time for Tesla to adapt its strategy to the changing EV landscape.

On the other hand, federal clean vehicle tax credits becoming a little more complicated as of January 2023, a new price cut on Tesla's entire range may is sure to have potential buyers celebrating.