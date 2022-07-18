Toyota Crown Rides Back Into U.S. With Hybrid Power And Weird Style

The Toyota Crown is making its way back to the U.S., and it's bringing a couple of new hybrid powertrains along with it. The Crown, which made its debut in 1955, hasn't been sold in the U.S. for half a century. Toyota has used each incarnation of the Crown as a test bed for some of its most innovative and unique technology.

The vehicle will be the first to feature Toyota's HYBRID MAX system. Like the i-FORCE MAX, the HYBRID MAX promises a bit more power for people who like the idea of a hybrid but have always found their level performance a bit underwhelming. Although Toyota hasn't crammed a V6 in there as it did with its trucks, the HYBRID MAX system still promises to pack a punch. Opting for the powertrain will get you a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, six-speed automatic transmission, and 340 horsepower. The car also comes with that extra bit of torque a hybrid's motor provides. You'll only see the HYBRID MAX system on the "Platinum" edition of the Toyota Crown, and the extra oomph comes at a price.

Choosing the sporty version of the crown means you'll only get a combined 28 miles per gallon, according to Toyota's estimates. While that's great for a performance vehicle, it is a lot lower than some hybrids. There's also the off chance that the estimate could fall even further when the EPA tests the vehicle out. If you favor fuel economy over performance, the standard Toyota hybrid system may be the correct choice for you. The standard hybrid power train is available with the XLE and Limited models. According to a press release, the Toyota Hybrid System is capable of a combined 38 miles per gallon thanks to its "newly developed, high-output bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery."