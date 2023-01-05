Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept Is Full Of Party Tricks, But Production Is Another Story

Ram promised a taste of what we could expect from its electric truck efforts at CES 2023, and sure enough, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept does plenty to stand out. Big, bold, and stuffed full of motorized gadgets, it's the epitome of a trade show concept.

Ram

It arrives, of course, at a time when rival automakers already have their electric pickups in dealerships. Ford's F-150 Lightning has proved to be a sales hit for the blue oval, with demand far outstripping supply. Rivian's R1T was on sale even before that. Chevrolet's Silverado EV isn't in dealerships yet, but has been revealed in production form at least, and Elon Musk continues to insist that the Tesla Cybertruck is about ready to go into production.

The question, then, isn't so much what the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept promises as part of its CES-minded showcase, but how close this all might be to what the automaker can actually produce. Stellantis' electric roadmap is aggressive — and its boasts considerable — but it's the aesthetic and core flexibility of this concept pickup that are most intriguing.