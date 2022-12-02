Tesla's Latest Event Revealed Big News For The Cybertruck

During the launch event for the Tesla Semi this evening, Elon unveiled Tesla's new 1 MW DC charger for the Semi. The new liquid-cooled charger will allow drivers to charge the Semi significantly faster than current chargers. It's an understandable development: the Semi's battery is considerably larger than the battery in one of the automaker's consumer vehicles like a Model 3 or a Model S, and would take a long time to with a current Tesla Supercharger.

Right in the middle of the announcement, though, Elon Musk also revealed that the upcoming Cybertruck will utilize the new charging system alongside the Semi. That means the Cybertruck may be able to charge up in a much shorter time than competing trucks, if everything goes according to plan.

As of now, there is no concrete data on just how fast the new 1 MW with charge either a Semi or a Cybertruck, as more granular information on the battery is not known. But, if — and that's a big "if" — the new charger comes to fruition on the Cybertruck, it could make the unusually-shaped electric truck a heavy hitter in EV pickups.