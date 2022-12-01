The First Tesla Semi Has Been Delivered After Lengthy Delays

One of Tesla's customers has finally taken delivery of a Tesla Semi. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company announced it was building an electric semi truck that would revolutionize how goods are transported way back in 2017. Some of the specifications that followed the announcement were groundbreaking. Anyone who has been stuck behind two semis trying to overtake each other on a highway knows, the vehicles aren't exactly nippy.

The Tesla Semi aims to change this, and is capable of accelerating at supercar speeds. It can allegedly go from zero to 60 in just over five seconds when unladen. Load it up to its full 80,000 pound capacity, and it slows down a little but can still hit 60 miles per hour in just 20 seconds. Its range is also extreme with a fully laden truck capable of traveling 500 miles on a single charge. That range extends to over 600 when the vehicle is traveling unloaded. The range is made possible by the incredible amount of battery cells packed into the vehicle. It has 4680 cells, which is close to double what a regular Tesla has. It's also far easier to drive than a standard truck. A regular truck has anywhere between ten and 18 gears a driver has to work through while dealing with various gradients, accelerating, and decelerating. As it's electric, a Tesla truck has none. The truck is also aimed at commercial clients, with private sales currently not an option.

Production on the Tesla Semi was set to begin in 2019, but global supply chain issues and a battery shortage made that impossible. Production was eventually shifted to 2022, and now one of Tesla's customers is finally going to take delivery of the first Tesla Semi.