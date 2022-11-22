Three Years After The Tesla Cybertruck Reveal, Here's What's Changed

Tesla's announcement of the Cybertruck in 2019 pitched the hyper-stylized pickup as a do-it-all vehicle with some pretty fantastic specs and features. While the presentation and armored glass demonstration didn't quite go as planned, Tesla still managed to rack up an estimated 1.2 million pre-orders, according to a crowd-sourced reservations tracker. Whether Tesla can ship so many units is another thing entirely, but the company has provided an updated timeline which puts the start of production of the futuristic Cybertruck in late 2023. Although Musk previously claimed it would start at $39,900 and run up to over $70,000, the $39,900 option seems to have been a pipe dream, according to ZDNet.

The Cybertruck was originally set to have a three-motor drivetrain, although Elon Musk has since announced that there will be a four-motor option available as well, and a claimed towing capacity of 7,500-14,000+ pounds. Clad in cold-rolled stainless steel bodywork, the Cybertruck is going to be a heavy vehicle, with a letter from Tesla to the California Air Resources Board stating that it would qualify as a Class 2b vehicle, meaning it will weigh in at 8,501-10,000 pounds. Tesla claims the Cybertruck will do up to 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and be able to cover 500 miles on one charge — combining the straight-line performance of a sports car with the utility of a pickup truck. Four-wheel-drive is also set to feature on the Cybertruck, which should make for decent off-road performance when combined with the high ground clearance.