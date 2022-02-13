The Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Saw Electric Cars And Big Stars Unite

General Motors is, of course, on a different scale to Polestar, though its electrification strategy has been far from straightforward. With the affordable Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV experiencing some fiery issues, GM is focusing on its Ultium next-generation platform for big sales success in electric models.

The GMC Hummer EV is the electric car — or, as the automaker would prefer you to think of it, the electric super-truck. It takes the iconic Hummer brand and gives it a fully-electric makeover, though still with vast quantities of power and innovative features like a diagonal "crab walk" mode. That could come in useful both off-road and in tighter parking lots since the Hummer EV is certainly not small.

For the Super Bowl, it's the return of Mike Meyers' Dr. Evil to the screen, along with the Number Two, Frau Farbissina, and Scott Evil characters from the Austin Powers movies. Turns out, climate change is now the biggest peril Earth faces, and that's a gauntlet thrown down for the formerly-frozen supervillain. After all, what's the point of ruining the planet if rising oceans and upended climate got there before you?