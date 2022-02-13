The Polestar 2 Super Bowl Commercial Took A Big Jab At Tesla

They're accusations we've seen leveled at a number of automakers recently, as most talk up their ambitions in the EV segment. Though bold targets – often involving a fully-electric new car range by around 2030 – are commonplace, the strategy to actually deliver that is often a little more tenuous.

As for what Polestar is about, right now that's one model on sale but plenty promised. The Polestar 2, which recently became available in an even more affordable, single-motor version, will be followed soon by the Polestar 3, an SUV. We'll see that unveiled later in 2022, and Polestar has already committed to building it in the US rather than in China. Meanwhile, the Polestar 4 is expected to be a premium crossover of the "SUV coupe" style, which the automaker is hoping will take on big-sellers like Porsche's Macan.

Polestar

It's the Polestar 5 that we're arguably most intrigued by, though. Based on the shapely Precept concept, the company has promised to carry over the vast majority of those alluring styling cues, along with the innovative palette of non-traditional luxury materials. That could make it the EV to watch in the high-end segment when the Polestar 5 arrives in 2024.