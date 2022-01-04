2023 BMW iX M50 is a 610 horsepower electric super-SUV

The “Ultimate Driving Machine” is going electric, and the 2023 BMW iX M60 is the latest taste of just what a couple of electric motors can do in an SUV. Unveiled at CES 2022 today, the M-badged version of the iX all-electric SUV commands 610 horsepower for its six-figure price tag, and – for the moment at least – will sit at the top of the tree for BMW’s performance EVs.

Source: BMW

It’s only been a few months since we climbed behind the wheel of the 2022 BMW iX, the automaker’s first zero-emissions SUV. This 2023 iX M60, however, brings a sizable increase in power from the iX xDrive50’s 523 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque.

So, you still get two electric motors – one at the front, one at the back – but now they’re good for 610 hp and a whopping 811 lb-ft of torque in launch mode (or 749 lb-ft normally). The result, BMW claims, is 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and pretty much constant acceleration to the electronically-limited 155 mph top speed.

To get that, BMW’s M division fettled the electric drive motors themselves. The rear motor in particular has been revamped with high power density in mind. Six-phase operated, it has a double inverter so as to manage those sustained high-power outputs.

Meanwhile, there’s dual-axle M-enhanced air suspension with automatic level control, helping keep the aluminum space frame and carbon cage with carbon fiber reinforced plastic well-balanced. Cornering, too, should deliver, helped by the low-slung battery – keeping the center of gravity down – and the combination of double-wishbone front suspension and five-link rear.

There’s variable ratio electric steering and continuously adjustable damper valves, with adjustable mapping depending on the current drive mode.

Outside, the angular iX gets some M-specific tweaks. 21-inch Aero Bi-color wheels are standard, with 22-inch versions in Titanium Bronze optional. BMW Individual Titanium Bronze exterior paint is available, too, while the M logos are finished in blue like the M Sport brake calipers.

As for range, BMW says to expect around 280 miles when the EPA weighs in with its final figures. Not the furthest an electric SUV will manage, no – and the iX xDrive50’s 391 mile EPA estimate is considerably more – but you’ll probably have more fun in the iX M50.

Inside, BMW Live Cockpit Professional along with BMW Natural Interaction are standard, as is a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio System. Comfort Access, ventilated front seats, and the Radiant Heating Package – which warms not only the seats and steering wheel but the armrests, door panels, and dashboard too – are all standard. There’s a choice of SensaTec or perforated leather upholstery, while a power tailgate, panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof, privacy glass, and 4-zone climate control are all standard.

Wireless phone charging, a surround camera, integrated 5G, and an interior camera are standard as well. Up to 195 kW DC fast charging is supported, good for a 10-80% top-up in 35 minutes on a suitably-potent charger.

As for how much all this will cost you, the 2023 BMW iX M60 will be priced from $105,100 (plus $995 destination) when it arrives in US dealerships from June 2022. Those who are holding out for the absolute extreme in electrified performance SUVs may still want to bide their time until the beastly BMW XM at the end of the year, but for pure-electric, this is certainly the automaker’s new flagship.