New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With Glass Top And Tonneau Cover

We now know a little bit more about Tesla's Cybertruck after one was spotted driving around California earlier this week. This adds to the massive amount of information we already have about the heavily hyped vehicle, which was first announced in 2019. In terms of styling, the Cybertruck is loosely based on the Lotus Esprit, specifically the one used in the James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me." Some of its features, like its ability to perform on water, may have also been inspired by the iconic Bond car, even if the Cybertruck is more of a boat than a submarine. If you want to be less kind about the styling, you could liken it to a vehicle from a Nintendo 64 game. Its blocky styling is certainly reminiscent of an era when polygonal vehicles were a thing in many games.

In terms of performance, there's less controversy. On paper, the Cybertruck looks absolutely superb. It can drive up to 500 miles on a single charge, go from 0 to 60 in under three seconds, and tow up to 14,000 pounds. The Cybertruck is also apparently going to be able to take advantage of Tesla's upcoming V4 charging stations when they eventually roll out nationwide, so refilling that 500-mile range might not take too long. The truck, or a prototype of it anyway, has been spotted driving around California on several occasions in the last few weeks. The last sighting may have given us a lot of information about the Cybertruck's final appearance and how close it is to finished.