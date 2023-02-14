Elon Musk Reportedly Would Accept Tesla's Bankruptcy If Competitors Build A Better Car

Elon Musk has insinuated that he wouldn't care if the company that is responsible for most of his net worth went bankrupt, according to a prominent board member. The former world's richest man owns around a quarter of Tesla, though a large portion of his stock has been tied up as loan collateral.

If Tesla disappeared, Musk's net worth would take a major hit, but he wouldn't be left totally destitute. Beyond his personal assets, he owns several other major businesses including SpaceX, The Boring Company, and his most recent high-profile acquisition of Twitter.

Recently, Musk lost his title of "world's richest man" thanks in part to a significant downturn in Tesla stock. In late 2021, a share in the company was worth over $407. Less than a year ago in April 2022, it was worth $361 a share, and by January this year it had dipped to $101. It has since recovered slightly, and now sits at around $204 per share.

Musk has also predicted that bleak times are ahead for his flagship company. That prediction came with a warning about potential layoffs, with the fears of job cuts again surfacing at the end of last year. If mass layoffs do happen, it will see Tesla joining a number of high profile companies that are cutting jobs and restructuring as the economy cools from the post-pandemic boom.

If things go even further, and Tesla does go off the deep end, Musk himself may not be too bothered — providing one key condition is fulfilled.