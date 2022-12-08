Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.

In 2004, Musk took $6.3 million of the $180 million he made from the sale of PayPal (to eBay) and dropped it into the electric vehicle company. Contrary to popular belief, Musk was not the sole or even original founder of Tesla, but one of five that included the two OG masterminds, Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning.

Drama over who would become CEO unfolded like a scintillating Latin America telenovela, one that ran for a few years as the company sped towards a September 2007 production start date for the Roadster. Designs were faulty, prototypes failed, production costs skyrocketed, allegations were made, and co-founders filed internal lawsuits against each other. Musk eventually became CEO in 2008 (via CNBC) after investing another $20 million into Tesla (via Wired).

In 2013 Musk revealed that in 2008 both SpaceX and Tesla were on the verge of bankruptcy — at the same time. That's a mighty daunting prospect to face when you're the founder of one (SpaceX) and CEO of the other (Tesla). While the Roadster launched to rave reviews, the hardships continued and eventually led Musk to an electrifying business decision to try and take a bite out of Apple.