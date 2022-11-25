Report Says Twitter Has Lost Half Its Top Advertisers

A crucial component of the ongoing drama surrounding Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter — the factor that has kept it "drama" instead of flat-out mismanagement — has been that the Twitter balance sheet hadn't suffered unduly from the havoc. As Musk rightly reminds us, Twitter has broken multiple records for active user engagement during his tenure (via Business Today). The service may be a bit of a dumpster fire at the moment, but people are signing on to watch it burn, and "people signing on" is what Twitter is all about.

More accurately, that's half of what Twitter is all about. The other half is having advertisers on the platform who want to interact with its users. That's the overwhelming majority of Twitter's income (via Investopedia).

We regret to inform you that Musk has now broken that too. According to a source, at least 50 of Twitter's 100 top advertisers have left the platform since Musk took over. For reasons and consequences, read on.