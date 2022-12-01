Musk Meets With Apple's Tim Cook After Sparking Feud On Twitter

We'd think Elon Musk had enough drama going on at Twitter. Half his advertisers bailed, despite his asking very nicely for them to stay. Donald Trump won't come back. He may have to make a whole new phone! It's been an adventure and a half. We at SlashGear thought Elon might scale it back a bit, focus on infrastructure, and generally get his business together.

Or he might have a painfully public Twitter spat with Apple. That's also an alternative, we suppose.

As with so many Twitter arguments, Musk's Apple angst seems to have arisen from a misunderstanding. In a rarity for Twitter arguments, however, the participants seem to have engaged in good faith and achieved a result that's peaceful and profitable for everyone involved. We'd like to think all the other problems Musk is juggling over at Twitter HQ will come to equally equitable conclusions, but we're not holding our breath.