Trump's Reinstated Twitter Account Still Isn't Enough For Him

Former President Donald Trump's return to Twitter could've been the end of a bad episode for the ex politician whose account was permanently banned last year, but reinstated a few days ago by Elon Musk. However, it appears that Trump is unwilling to let go of his vendetta against the platform for laying down the ban hammer, and he intends to proceed with his legal assault against the social media company.

Twitter's new CEO Musk launched a landmark move of offering "general amnesty" to suspended accounts all in the name of free speech and providing a non-biased platform for hosting dialogue from all sides of the political and ideological spectrum. Twitter is reportedly in the process of a massive reinstatement that involves revoking the suspension of roughly 62,000 accounts. Over six dozen of those accounts are said to command more than a million followers.

Trump is apparently in no mood to embrace Twitter just yet, despite the platform being his biggest megaphone in the past. He recently told CNBC that even if he is unbanned, he "won't be going back on Twitter." He boldly proclaimed that he will stick to Truth Social, a platform that has continued to bleed users and also found itself mired in some nagging business troubles.