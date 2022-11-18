Musk's Latest Twitter Poll Asks Whether To Unban Trump

In a separate tweet, Musk hinted that polls could soon be used to gauge the opinion of Twitter's user base and guide the direction of the company — though they may be refined slightly first. As things stand, a Twitter poll can't really be trusted for several reasons. Firstly, it is only easily visible to people searching a closely related topic or following the account that posted it. Replies and retweets will make the poll show up on more timelines, but even with an account as popular as Musk there's no guarantee the majority of Twitter users will see the survey. Then there is the fact any Twitter account can vote. As Twitter's recent trolling fiasco demonstrated, a handful of users can make multiple accounts and use them for less than honest purposes. So, the winner of the poll may not reflect the majority opinion, but rather opinions of the side whose members are prepared to put in the most "effort."

When polls are about a significant question, even those who donâ€™t follow me tend to hear about it. That said, I agree with the idea of an all-user poll. Should also be an all-user by country poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

While replying to a response to the poll, Musk shot down the idea of his reach being limited. The billionaire claimed that "When polls are about a significant question, even those who don't follow me tend to hear about it." Despite his previous campaigns against troll accounts and bots, he didn't acknowledge that some users could be voting multiple times, but did say he agreed with "the idea of an all user poll." He also refined the idea by suggesting users could be polled by the country their account is registered or present in, presumably for nation-specific issues. Oddly enough, polling issues related to company policy may be ideal for Twitter Blue, as pricing votes at $8 could limit the trolls to a handful of accounts.