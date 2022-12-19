Here's How Fast The Lucid Air Really Is

Not every electric car is a speed demon, but there's no denying that if sheer pace is your primary goal, being battery-powered is increasingly the way to achieve it. Cars like the Tesla Model S Performance demonstrated that 0-60 mph times typically reserved for supercars are easily achievable with the right combination of electric motors, but Elon Musk's company certainly isn't the only automaker offering blistering acceleration. That's something relative upstart Lucid Motors is keen to demonstrate.

Though founded in 2007, it was only in late 2016 that Lucid Motors revealed its ambitions to make production cars of its own. Fast forward to October 2021, and the first Lucid Air Dream Edition cars were delivered to patient customers. On the outside, the sleek four-door sedan looked every bit like the alternative to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series that the automaker pitched, but its secret weapon was hidden beneath the aerodynamically-smoothed bodywork.

The $169,000+ luxury electric vehicle (EV) boasted up to 520 miles of range on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's testing, but it was its potential for speed that helped boost preorders. An in-house design for the dual motors not only gave the Air Dream Edition all-wheel drive, but enough zero-emissions grunt to embarrass Ferraris and Porsches.