Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA Rejection For Human Brain-Implant Trials

In early 2022 Elon Musk's Neuralink applied for FDA approval to launch human trials for its brain implant chips. Reuters revealed at the start of March 2023 that seven current and former employees of the Food and Drug Administration had corroborated news of its rejection. Prior to this reveal, the rejection had gone unreported, and comprehensive details of both the application and the FDA's concerns (which ultimately led the organization to reject Neuralink's proposal) remained unknown.

Neuralink has been conducting animal trials since at least 2018, and its application to begin human trials is certainly a big step forward, but one that's come in rapid time. The FDA typically receives requests from companies seeking to perform human trials after they've completed at least two rounds of non-human studies. It's unclear how many individual studies Neuralink has conducted, but the FDA itself notes that a typical drug trial lasts eight and a half years, far longer than Neuralink has been in existence, let alone studying the effects of its products.

This setback will mean that Neuralink will have to return to the drawing board on a few key issues if the company wants to compete in the truly crowded market of human implant research and product development.