This 'Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Star Angrily Denounces Tesla

One of the stars of FX's hit show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has vowed never to buy a Tesla again after being "sent into a rage" by one of its convenience features. The star's misery was compounded by the company's alleged inability to help him solve the issues, which resulted in his EV being stuck in a garage for at least 24 hours.

Tesla has added a lot of cutting-edge, innovative tech to its cars over the years. This has resulted in performance boosts that put vehicles like the Model S Plaid at the high end of the EV market and convenience features that make both driving and day-to-day life easier for its customers.

One relatively new and for the most part convenient feature is keyless entry, which first appeared on Teslas in 2017. You can either press a button on a fob to unlock the car or if you've set up a "phone key" or have a passive fob, your car will unlock automatically whenever you go near it. This is really convenient in most cases, as anyone who has had to reach for keys while their hands are full will understand. But it does have its issues, as Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton recently found out.