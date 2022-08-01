The 20 Dollar Device That Can Break Into A Tesla

Some newer cars like the Model Y and Model 3 feature a passive keyless entry system, which utilizes a special key fob or smartphone and Bluetooth to determine when the driver (or, more specifically, the key) is nearby. The proximity triggers the vehicle to unlock its doors and also makes it possible to start and operate the vehicle. This is a very convenient system, but apparently one that can be exploited by thieves who are determined enough to steal the car.

Khan published a technical advisory in May 2022 detailing this vulnerability. The testing environment for the relay attack device was similar to a real-world scenario: the iPhone running the Tesla app was located on the top floor of a residence about 82 feet from the Model 3. One part of the attack device was located about 23 feet from the iPhone, picking up its signal and relaying it to the second device, which was around 10 feet away from the Tesla. Despite the distance between the two, Khan explained in the advisory that the team was able to unlock the EV and turn it on.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Khan said that he had disclosed his findings to Tesla, which reportedly doesn't think the issue is "a significant risk," though it did allegedly acknowledge that "relay attacks are a known limitation of the passive entry system." He told Bloomberg that to fix the vulnerability, Tesla would have to make changes to both the keyless entry system and the vehicle hardware. Although the experiments were performed on the Tesla Model 3, Khan says he expected similar results on Model Y cars. He also noted that these attacks were not limited to Tesla cars, either — any vehicle that uses a similar system is reportedly susceptible to attacks by these relay devices.