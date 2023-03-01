The Tesla Next-Gen Car Is All About Efficiency And Control

Efficiency seems to be at the core of Tesla's next-generation vehicle platform. The cars themselves will be easier to assemble and can be assembled more quickly, thus increasing the company's output. The vehicles' powertrains won't be manufactured with rare-earth metals, as well, reducing costs and drastically reducing the Tesla vehicle's environmental impact.

To put things in perspective, the company's next drive unit will contain 75% less silicon carbide, cost around $1,000 to produce, and have half the carbon footprint of current drive units. All in all, advancements in technology and efficiency could mean the cost of producing a next-gen Tesla is around 50% that of a Model Y. The cars themselves will also be more efficient. Tesla's new 48-volt architecture uses far less energy than the current offerings and is also lighter. The reduction in cost and increased output could make electric vehicles more viable for a wider range of people.

The company, which has always put an emphasis on its own designs, is also planning on building even more parts in-house. In the future, the controllers used in the automaker's products will all be designed and produced by Tesla. These controllers will be spaced throughout next-gen vehicles and connected via Ethernet to form what Tesla terms a "consolidated vehicle network." Production of the vehicles is expected to take place over the next few years — though this is Tesla, and it has never been averse to pushing deadlines back when needed.