Recent Tesla Buyers Are Furious After New Price Cut Leaves Them Feeling Robbed

Tesla has announced a price cut for its cars across the United States and Europe by a margin of up to a fifth of their original value, which is good news for prospective buyers. However, the move isn't sitting well with customers that recently paid the premium on a Tesla EV. The price reduction comes at a rather turbulent time as Tesla's shares fell around 70% in 2022. Buyers have taken to social media, expressing frustration that not everyone is a billionaire like Musk, able to take a price cut worth thousands of dollars in stride.

Hey @elonmusk & @Tesla – Not all of us are billionaires. I paid $72,440 (pre-tax) for my new Model Y Performance and took delivery in late September. Now you have the price as $59,630 for the same exact car? There has to be some sort of consumer protection law about this. pic.twitter.com/ARjy1r1aLH — Marianne Simmons (@MarianneSimmons) January 13, 2023

On the bright side, the price cuts mean some Tesla EVs may now qualify for the federal tax credits worth $7,500 (via CNBC). However, customers aren't particularly psyched about the sudden devaluation of their new vehicles. Naturally, some are demanding that Tesla either offer refunds or launch a compensation program that could at least partially cover the reduction in value.

How is this price drop fair for people like us who brought the car for $15000 more just a few months back ?? @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ux5sGarMWe — Leo bronze (@Leobronze1) January 13, 2023

That is, however, unlikely to happen. Back in 2019, when engaged in a Twitter conversation over a price hike, Musk remarked that customers want the lower price of the car if they buy it after a hike, but "if prices go up, those who already bought don't want to write Tesla a check." The only instance it has issued refunds was in April 2021, when buyers were charged twice for their purchase.