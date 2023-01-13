The Big Reason You Might Want To Hold Off On Buying A Used Tesla

The new and used car markets have gotten a little crazy over the last few years. A global semiconductor shortage, inflation, manufacturing issues, and various diplomatic spats have created a situation where the price of new vehicles has gone through the roof, and the price of used vehicles has somehow exceeded the inflated MSRP of new cars in certain cases.

Tesla is a good example of the phenomenon. The company, which wasn't great at getting vehicles off the production line on time already, may have been hit harder than anyone by the events of the last few years. The prices of several Tesla vehicles have been raised several times during that period, and the long waiting lists have had an odd effect on the used market.

In recent times, used Tesla vehicles have actually been more expensive than their brand-new counterparts. This is because certain individuals didn't want to spend months on a waiting list, and others were happy to give up their new EV for an instant, significant profit. As a result, around a third of used Teslas on the market last April were being "flipped" or quickly sold at an inflated price.

Last summer (hopefully) saw vehicle prices hit their peak, both for new and used cars. Since the start of the year, there have been a few telling signs that things are heading back towards normality. It is for this reason that buying a used Tesla may be a hasty idea at the moment.