Tesla Used Cars Are Actually Getting Cheaper

This is good news for people wanting to get a hold of an electric car at a discount — and perhaps bad news for Tesla flippers. According to Edmunds (via Reuters), the price of a used Tesla has dropped 17% from its peak in July, and is continuing to fall faster than used vehicles from other manufacturers. The average used Tesla now costs just over $55,750 — almost $12,000 less than it did over the summer.

Used cars in general have gotten cheaper, dropping by 4% since July (per Reuters), but Tesla's dip is far more prominent. Used Teslas are also spending more time on the lot compared to used cars in general, averaging 50 days as of November, while your standard used vehicle only sits there for 38 days.

The price spike was mainly caused by a drop in Tesla's output, which is now easing off. A drop in gas prices and an increase in the number of options when it comes to EVs has caused demand for Teslas to drop off somewhat. People with lots of cash and not much patience were tempting new Tesla owners into flipping their vehicles for a profit. The buyer avoids spending months on a waiting list, and the seller makes a quick and easy profit.

Flipping accounted for around a third of used Teslas on the market back in April (per Reuters), but that figure is set to sharply decline if trends continue — especially since Tesla is now offering a $7,500 discount and free supercharging on selected models in a bid to boost sales of new vehicles.